E-application introduced for allotment of medicines

HYDERABAD

19 May 2021 23:17 IST

The State government has introduced an online application system for the allotment of anti-fungal medicines — Liposomal Amphotericin B, Posaconazole and Isavuconazole. Application for the medicines should be sent in a prescribed proforma to ‘ent-mcrm@telangana.gov.in’.

“The applications will be scrutinised by a committee consisting of Director of Medical Education, Superintendent of ENT Hospital, and HoD of Department of ENT, Gandhi Medical College,” as per the press note.

Recommendation of the committee will be communicated to the approved applicant by e-mail or through SMS, indicating the name of the stockist from whom the medicine can be purchased.

Advertising

Advertising

Details required

The application asks for details of the patient, of the hospital offering treatment and of the treating doctor. Besides, the application has tables where details of history of the Mucormycosis patient, list of documents to be attached with the application, and request for drug in order of preference, are to be filled.

The demand for the medicines has shot up after Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) cases started to increase. The online application system was introduced to judiciously utilise the available stock of the medicines.