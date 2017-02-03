e-Hospital services launched

Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Collector Yogitha Rana launched the e-Hospital services at the Government General Hospital here on Friday. They launched the service for the medical intensive care unit (MICU), intensive critical care unit (ICCU), and the emergency wards.

Ms. Rana said the Government General Hospital here was one of the 41 hospitals selected for the e-hospital services from across the country. The idea behind it was to render health services and treatment to the patients on time and supervise the same online time and again. With this, information of patient’s health and treatment needs could be updated and ascertained with precision.

When asked about the concept, District Medical and Health Officer J. Venkat said this was the first-of-its-kind service in Telangana. From registration to discharge, it would all be uploaded online into the system.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy called upon the doctors to extend medical services to the patients with responsibility, humanitarian outlook, and selfless approach.

“You need to work with a motive of extending a service. Only the poor and the middle-class come to government hospitals and therefore their confidence about the treatment must improve,” the Minister said.

Zilla Parishad chairperson D. Raju, MLC V.G. Goud, Mayor Akula Sujatha, Joint Collector A. Ravinder Reddy, Sub-Collector Sikta Patnaik, DRO Padmakar, and hospital Superintendent Ramulu were also present.