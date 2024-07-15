ADVERTISEMENT

DyCM, Ministers attend conference on Rythu Bharosa scheme in Hanamkonda

Published - July 15, 2024 07:33 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

 

Deputy Chief Minister and chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on Rythu Bharosa, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, announced that the State government will consider the opinions and suggestions of farmers before preparing the guidelines for the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa in place of Rythu Bandhu.

Speaking to the media after holding a consultative conference at the Hanamkonda Collectorate on Monday, which included representatives from the farming community, officials and other stakeholders, Vikramarka emphasized the government’s commitment to fulfilling promises made before the Assembly elections.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, speaking at the conference, stressed the government’s prioritisation of the agriculture sector and the need for suggestions for the Rythu Bharosa scheme, citing irregularities in the previous Rythu Bandhu scheme under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime. He noted that ₹7,562 crore had already been allocated to support farmers after the Congress came to power in the State.

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguelti Srinivas Reddy also reaffirmed the government’s dedication to farmers’ welfare. Ministers Seethakka, Konda Surekha and others were present at the meeting.

