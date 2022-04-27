Dy. Inspector of Survey, two other employees suspended
Video clip of party given for ‘official favour’ goes viral
Deputy Inspector of Survey, Kothagudem, D Venkat Rao, and two other employees – Appa Rao and Azaharuddin have been placed under suspension following allegations of corruption and immoral activities.
Collector D Anudeep issued orders to this effect on Wednesday night. A special officer will be appointed to probe the allegations against them, the order said.
The action comes hours after a video clip of a booze party allegedly hosted by a realtor for a select group of employees in a lodge in the coal town went viral on social media. The realtor reportedly arranged the party seeking the survey report in his favour to start a real estate venture in a “disputed land” at Chunchupalli near Kothagudem.
However, the officials concerned were not available for their comments.
