Dy CM wants officials of Mines dept. to prepare annual calendar of mining of sand and other minerals

Published - June 11, 2024 10:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He directed officials to explore ways to significantly enhance revenue of Mines department

Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the Mines department officials to prepare an annual calendar of mining of sand and other minerals.

He wanted the officials concerned to explore ways to significantly enhance revenue through mines as compared to the previous years. Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka reviewed the functioning of the Mines and Geology department with senior officials on Tuesday. He reviewed the revenue generated by the department in the last two years and wanted officials to take steps to enhance the revenue.

He recalled that there was a need to take up repairs to Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of Kaleshwaram project by removing sand from the river bed and wanted officials to ensure that there was no interruption in the works. Officials should prepare a comprehensive report pertaining to prospects offered by sand reaches, tender process and anticipated revenue in coordination with the Irrigation department.

The officials were directed to review the status of penalties collected from granite quarries that were closed in different parts of the State. Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka expressed concern over sand mining along the Godavari river banks in the name of patta lands and wanted officials to intensify vigil on such activities.

The Minister wanted officials to explore modalities relating to entrusting the management of sand reaches to women self-help groups (SHG) and training them accordingly. Enabling SHGs to secure loans from banks to manage the sand reaches would ensure that there was no involvement of middlemen in sand quarrying and mining. This would in turn lead to enhanced revenue to the government, the Minister said directing the officials to take up a detailed survey in this direction.

The department should plan a mechanism to ensure that sand reached consumers directly from sand ramps without giving scope for involvement of middlemen besides taking steps to keep the prices of the commodity within reach of the common man. Steps should be initiated to ensure that there was no scope for formation of cartels in sand mining and sale to avoid leakages in the revenue to the government.

