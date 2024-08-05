Dy CM to visit Pipri village in Adilabad district on August 7

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will lay foundation stones for construction of roads under the Scheduled Tribes Special Development Fund (STSDF) during his scheduled visit to Pipri village in Bazarhathnoor mandal of Adilabad district on Wednesday.

Mr. Vikramarka will pay his maiden visit to Pipri, where he launched his State-wide padayatra christened “People’s March” as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in March, 2023. He traversed more than 1,365 km spanning 36 Assembly constituencies across the State during his foot march last year.

According to official sources, the Deputy Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for various development works during his visit to Pipri village on Wednesday. He will distribute assets to members of SCs, STs and Mahila Shakti Groups.

