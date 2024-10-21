Dy. CM Bhatti launches ‘electricity ambulances’ for attending breakdowns as emergency service

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) will offer emergency power breakdown services on the lines of medical ambulance services to restore power supply in the event of breakdown in supply by attending to problems round-the-clock on a war-footing, Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka, who handles the portfolio of Energy too, has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the emergency power supply restoration vehicles for the State Capital (Greater Hyderabad) here on Monday, he said the new vehicles and dedicated staff to be available for the 24×7 emergency restoration service would strengthen the central breakdown wing of the power utility.

Consumers and citizens could call on toll-free number 1912 in the event of a breakdown in power supply immediately to avail the services of the strengthened breakdown wing. One emergency vehicle was being allotted to each of the 57 distribution divisions of the SPDCL in the city, he stated.

Mr. Vikramarka said the new service was being launched keeping in mind the constant increase in the energy demand and consumers’ facility. The new service would enable the distribution utility to attend to the breakdown in power supply as an emergency and would restore supply within the shortest possible time, he noted.

Every emergency vehicle would have an assistant engineer and three line staff and they would be available to attend the emergencies round-the-clock by attending to duties in shifts. Every vehicle was being equipped with thermo-vision cameras, power saw (cutting machine), ladders, insulators, conductor, cables, earth rods and other necessary implements as also the safety equipment such as helmets, gloves and others.

The emergency vehicles would have the capacity to pull/lift the transformers too for their replacement, if need be. The TGAIMS app of the power utility would help the staff identify the location of the breakdown without any hassles. The emergency vehicles could be called ‘electricity ambulances’ too as they would attend to the breakdowns as an emergency service.

Secretary (Energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Chairman and Managing Director of TGSPDCL Musharraf Faruqui, CMD of TGNPDCL K. Varun Reddy and others participated in the event.

