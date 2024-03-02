ADVERTISEMENT

Dy Chief Minister hands over “zero electricity bills” to beneficiaries of “Gruha Jyothi” in Khammam district

March 02, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka handed over TSNPDCL’s “zero electricity bills” to several beneficiaries in Mudigonda mandal headquarters, Khammam on March 1, 2024.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday handed over TSNPDCL’s “zero electricity bills” to several beneficiaries under the State government’s “Gruha Jyothi” scheme to provide free electricity up to 200 units to the eligible households in Mudigonda mandal headquarters, Khammam.

Zero electricity bill received by one of the consumers in Sangareddy in Telangana. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

The Deputy CM, who is also the Minister for Finance and Energy, participated in various development works including laying of foundation stones for road works at different villages in Mudigonda mandal. He addressed a series of meetings held in this connection in the mandal.

Mr. Vikramarka said that free online coaching will be launched through Ambedkar Knowledge Centre for the students and unemployed youths preparing for various competitive exams within a fortnight.

Khammam Collector V P Gautham, TSNPDCL chairman and managing director K Varun Reddy, and others were present.

