Dy. CEOs of ZP get drawing, disbursing powers

The State government has issued orders delegating the drawing and disbursing powers to the Deputy Chief Executive Officers (Deputy CEOs) of Zilla Parishads.

Only the CEOs of Zilla Parishad had the drawing and disbursing power so far and the task has been an overburden to them due to their preoccupation with other duties of Zilla Parishads, including participation in the government programmes and other protocol duties. As a result, drawing and disbursal of the funds pertaining to the rural local bodies have been getting delayed impacting the implementation of development works.

In the orders issued on Saturday, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Vikas Raj has instructed the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment to take necessary action to implement the government decision.

Meanwhile, TRS MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and the officials of the department for issuing the necessary orders. Citing the delays in the implementation of development works, Mr. Srinivas Reddy has represented the matter both to the Minister and the Principal Secretary separately.