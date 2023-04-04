Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge route in Hyderabad to be shut, traffic diverted for three days for inspection 

April 04, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad Traffic Police will close the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge route for three days from Thursday (April 6) midnight till 6 a.m. on Monday (April 10); traffic would be diverted to other routes.

The bridge will stay closed for inspection of the cable stay system, an official note said. The GHMC would carry out the necessary works. As part of the inspection, cranes with a capacity of about 100 tonnes would occupy the bridge carriageway near pylon 1 and 2.

Diversion

Traffic from road no. 45 towards Gachibowli via cable bridge will be diverted at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University on road no. 45 – right turn - towards Madhapur L&O police station - left turn - COD junction – Cyber towers – left turn – Lemon tree Junction – IKEA Rotary.

Traffic from road No. 45 via cable bridge towards Gachibowli will be diverted at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University on road no.45 – right turn – left turn before DMart – Vasanth Emerald Gardens – left turn – HMWSSB – right turn – Nectar Garden road – Sampradaya – left turn – Nectar Garden Colony – right turn – Nectar Garden Junction – left turn – Durgam Cheruvu – I labs U turn - ITC Kohinoor – My Home Abbra Junction – C Gate Junction – Ikea Rotary – left turn – Biodiversity Junction.

Traffic from IKEA Rotary towards Jubilee Hills via cable bridge will be diverted at In-orbit mall – left turn – I-Labs – Durgam Cheruvu – COD Junction – right turn – Ayyappa Society – Madhapur L&O police station – Kavuri Hills Junction – Jubilee Hills.

Traffic coming from IKEA Rotary towards Jubilee Hills via cable bridge will be diverted at In-orbit mall – left turn – I-Labs – Durgam Cheruvu – Nectar Garden Junction – right turn – Doctors Colony – right turn – D Mart – U turn – towards road no – 45 – Jubilee Hills.