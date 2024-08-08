GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Duo who conned Karimnagar man of ₹46 lakh traced to Rajasthan

Published - August 08, 2024 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

 

Two scammers who conned a Karimnagar man of ₹46.11 lakh in an investment fraud were arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) from Beawar in Rajasthan on August 8 (Thursday).

According to the TGCSB, the scammers, identified as Nand Kishore (42) and Deepak Vaishnav (31), were involved in at least 23 cybercrime cases registered in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. 

The duo set up an office under the name of a fictitious company called Salasar Trading Company at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad and opened an account at Bandhan Bank in Hyderabad’s SR Nagar.

“They then operated this account from Beawar and convinced the victim—Gajengi Sathaiah from Karimnagar—into transferring ₹46.11 lakh between May 5 and June 18 on the pretext of investment. The accused later denied the victim access to the fraudulent website,” an official from the department said on condition of anonymity.

The two were brough to Karimnagar on a transit warrant and remanded in judicial custody. The police said they would seek custody of the accused for further investigation.  

