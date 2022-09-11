Duo in love end life in Siddipet district

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons ended their lives together in Mulugu mandal of Siddipet district, said police on Saturday morning.

According Mulugu Sub-Inspector R. Krishna, the victims Mahesh (26) of Murkook mandal headquarters and Swapna (20) of Bailampur were in love.

Relatives of both Mahesh and Swapna were not in favour of their relationship, said police sources adding that the man was already married. Worried over this, both of them died by hanging at the forest area of Mulugu. Locals who found their bodies informed the police. The bodies were shifted to government hospital for post-mortem examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulugu police have registered a case and are investigating.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni)