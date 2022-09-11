Duo in love end life in Siddipet district

Their families were against their relationship: police

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 11, 2022 00:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons ended their lives together in Mulugu mandal of Siddipet district, said police on Saturday morning.

According Mulugu Sub-Inspector R. Krishna, the victims Mahesh (26) of Murkook mandal headquarters and Swapna (20) of Bailampur were in love.

Relatives of both Mahesh and Swapna were not in favour of their relationship, said police sources adding that the man was already married. Worried over this, both of them died by hanging at the forest area of Mulugu. Locals who found their bodies informed the police. The bodies were shifted to government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulugu police have registered a case and are investigating.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app