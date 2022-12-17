Duo held for marriage alliance fraud on Instagram

December 17, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyber Crime police of Rachakonda Commissionerate arrested a man and a woman hailing from Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly luring people on Instagram over marriage alliances and extracting money.

The duo, Parasa Tanusri and Parasa Ravi Teja, had been living together for quite some time and were used to a lavish lifestyle. They initiated conversations with gullible people on Instagram through various IDs, expressed interest for marriage, and later citing some reasons, requested for money, police said.

The fraud came to light while the police were probing the complaint of a person who had reportedly transferred ₹31.66 lakh to Tanusri over a period of eight months, for reasons including COVID-19 treatment and medical expenses for an ailing mother, among others.

According to the police, the accused were involved in a similar crime in Medipally police limits.