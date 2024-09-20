GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Duo arrested while transporting 86 kg of ganja to Delhi

Published - September 20, 2024 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) and Dundigal police arrested two drug peddlers transporting ganja from Berhamapur of Odisha to Delhi via Telangana. The police said 86 kilograms of the contraband worth ₹33.10 lakh was seized from the duo.

Sunindra Kumar Singh, 25 and Laxmi, 30 were arrested by the police officials near Exit 5 of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Dundigal. Efforts are underway to nab Amit Agarwal, the receiver in Delhi; Raju, the supplier from Berhampur; and Shiva, a transporter from Malkangiri, Odisha.

Investigation revealed that Sunindra provided his car for transporting ganja while Shiva is the associate of Raju. The two colluded and created two secret boxes in trunk of the car to hide ganja packets.

“On the instructions of Raju, Shiva loaded the car and handed it over to Sunindra in Chinthuru on the morning of September 19. Laxmi was hired to act as Sunindra’s wife to escape the police checking on the way,” the police said.

According to the police, Sunindra was previously booked in two cases including at Nathavaram in Andhra Pradesh, and Ghatoli in Rajasthan. Moreover, he also transported ganja to Nagpur, Delhi, Bhadrachalam and Narsipatnam at least 7-8 times in the past four years, the police said.

