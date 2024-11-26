ADVERTISEMENT

Duo arrested for stealing property worth ₹17.50 lakh from kitchen hardware shop in Mangalhat

Published - November 26, 2024 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men involved in a theft at Kiara Kitchen Hardware godown earlier this month were arrested by the Mangalhat police on Tuesday. The police said property worth ₹17.30 lakh was seized from the duo.

Following a complaint by owner Shravan Kumar, his brother-in-law Akash Kumar, 20, and Piyush, 19, were arrested near Aghapura Chowrastha, Mangalhat. The complainant alleged that the two stole goods worth ₹17.50 lakh over a period of time.

The investigation revealed that Akash, who was working in the godown for the past two years, planned the theft with his friend Piyush. Over a period of several months, Akash allegedly stole various hardware items from the godown and handed them over to Piyush. Piyush then sold these stolen articles at a discounted price in the market. Then the duo shared the proceeds of the crime.

While the complainant has been operating Kiara Kitchen Hardware shop and godown for the past three years, he appointed his brother-in-law two years ago for stock-keeping at his godown. When he sensed a huge difference in his stocks, he lodged a complaint against the duo.

The police seized ₹5 lakh cash, kitchen hardware items including seven bundles of T Patti (or T profile) worth ₹4.51 lakh, 64 cartons of tandem boxes worth ₹5.86 lakh, two bundles of profile worth ₹1.30 lakh, a bundle of sliding channel worth ₹19,200, three boxes of sliding fittings worth ₹42,750 and two mobile phones. Investigation is underway.

