Dubbak MLA interacts with project oustees

Raghunandan Rao promises to help address Mallannasagar compensation issues

Newly-elected BJP MLA from Dubbak M. Raghunandan Rao met oustees from the submerging villages under Mallannasagar project, and tried to address their problems.

“What is your name? Did you get government compensation? Did your family members get it?” Mr. Rao asked a woman from the village. When the woman replied that none of her family members received any compensation amount, the MLA directed his officials to take note of it and promised to check the matter.

Another Srinivas of that same village complained that there was variation of measurements and his house was mentioned as roof top with asbestos sheets whereas it was an RCC roof. He said that even in the second survey, the same mistake was repeated.

When he tried to raise some other issues, the MLA asked him to calm down stating that his grievances were registered and would be looked into.

Mr. Rao, who won the by-election in Dubbak necessitated due to the demise of Ramalinga Reddy last year, had promised to stand by the oustees and address their problems.

He even promised to see that the oustees get their compensation on a par with others in the district.

He had visited Rampur, Vaddera Colony and Pallepahad villages on Saturday and interacted with the residents, and visited Tukkapur on Friday evening.

“We have already filed cases. We know what the situation will be by the time the final judgment is delivered. After us, our children will be fighting the cases in court and we are not sure when it will be addressed. By then, construction of the bund will be over and the village will submerge. Villagers should unite and tell the Collector and Revenue Divisional Officer, when they come here, to provide employment, generate revenue or give us R&R package. You are welcome, if any of you have better suggestions,” he said.