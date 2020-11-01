Dubbak campaigning ends today

TOGUTA ( SIDDIPET DISTRICT)

01 November 2020 00:18 IST

Top leaders of national parties participate

As campaigning for Dubbak bypoll is coming to end on Sunday, voters are in a dilemma. For many of them, it is only the ruling TRS that can address their problems, but for many, it is the BJP, being in power at the Centre.

Some leaders from submerging villages joining the TRS has surprised many of them. There is an underlying fear as well. “Will the government release compensation if another party wins?”, asked a villager on condition of anonymity.

S. Sujatha from the TRS, Ch. Srinivas Reddy from Congress and M. Raghunandan Rao from BJP, are trying their luck from Dubbak.

Finance Minister Harish Rao had handled the campaigning well. He had targeted the youth, women and farmers, by holding several meetings with them. He had also pursued the oustees of submerging villages of Mallannasagar to join TRS.

By giving ticket to Srinivas Reddy, the Congress has strengthened its position and dependence on the image of former minister the late Ch. Muthyam Reddy, who developed the constituency during his tenure as minister in Telugu Desam regime. AICC leaders Manickam Tagore, Bosu Raju, TPCC leaders N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, A. Revanth Reddy and others have been participating in the campaigns.

The BJP had mobilised a large number of activists for campaigning. Though it was initially only Raghunandan Rao, slowly all the top leaders took part.

Party president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay became the centre of attention in campaigning. The party has been focusing on youth in villages and exposing the unfulfilled promises of job for each family and unemployment allowance. Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, and senior leader D. Aravind also took part in the campaigning.