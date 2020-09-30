Dubbak by-poll on November 3

Poll notification on October 9

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for by-election to the Dubbak Assembly constituency.

The election will be held on November 3 and counting of votes would be taken up on November 10. The election process would be completed in all aspects by November 12, the EC said in its notification.

The seat fell vacant following the death of TRS MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy.

Notification for the election would be issued on October 9, and the last date for filing nominations is October 16. Scrutiny of the nominations would be taken up on October 17 and October 19 would be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The TRS has intensified its campaign to retain the seat. Minister T. Harish Rao has been campaigning in Dubbak since the past few days and gearing up the party’s rank and file for the bypoll. Though Dubbak is a stronghold of the party, the TRS leadership is leaving nothing to chance and touching each doorstep to secure an emphatic victory.

“It may not be possible to do something immediately after you asked for. Give me two days’ time and I will sanction ₹1 crore for these development works,” was what Mr. Harish Rao said in a meeting held in a village at Dubbak recently.

However, TRS has not yet finalised its candidature. Sujatha, Ramalinga Reddy’s wife, may be offered the nomination.

The main contest may be between TRS and BJP. BJP leader M. Raghunandan Rao has been making all efforts to win, though his name was not yet announced.

Meanwhile, no one from the Congress has made any serious effort in this direction, so far. Former MLA T. Narsa Reddy and ex-LS contestant Sravan Kumar Reddy have been trying their luck for party nomination.