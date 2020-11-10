Dubbak by-election: BJP candidate secures surprise lead

HYDERABAD

10 November 2020 13:35 IST

Dubbak by-election is turning out to be a see-saw battle between BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao and ruling TRS party nominee Solipeta Sujatha Reddy, with the former securing a lead of 4,030 vote by the end of 12th round of counting.

The bypoll was held following the death of TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. The party fielded his wife Ms. Sujatha Reddy while Congress gave ticket to M. Srinivas Reddy, son of four-time MLA and former Minister Cheruku Muthyam Reddy.

Initially, observers thought the fight is mainly between TRS and Congress candidates. But BJP candidate Mr. Rao slowly emerged as a fierce competitor. He had earlier contested and lost twice from this constituency.

Mr. Rao maintained a lead over his TRS rival in all the first five rounds of counting albeit with a few hundred votes. In sixth and seven rounds, the TRS candidate secured lead over the BJP nominee though the latter had an overall lead.

In the next two rounds, Mr. Rao again got more votes than Ms. Sujatha Reddy. In the tenth round, the TRS candidate got 456 more votes than BJP nominee. By the end, after the counting of the postal ballots, Mr. Rao has secured an overall lead of 3,734 votes. The Congress nominee is at the third place with 6,699 votes.

Eleven more rounds of counting is yet to be done. A total of 1,64,192 votes were polled of which 74,040 have been counted.