DSTO of Madhapur circle arrested in GST fraud denied bail in ACB court

The special court for ACB cases denied bail petition of Vemavarapu Venkata Ramana, the Deputy State Tax Officer (DSTO) of State Taxes, Madhapur-II circle in a GST fraud case.

After seven cases of GST frauds were reported on March 6 with the Central Crime Station (CCS) Hyderabad, Venkata Ramana was arrested on May 5. “Ramana connived with another officer and transferred the principal place of business of M/s Grow More Electric Vehicles from Madhapur-II circle to Nalgonda District without informing his superior officer. By transferring the place of business and by getting his associate to upload the documents, he got an amount of ₹2.86 lakh sanctioned,” said the officials.

Venkata Ramana approached the Principal Special Judge for Trial of SPE & ACB Cases in Hyderabad for regular bail. After hearing both sides, Mohd Afroz Akthar, Principal Special Judge for Trial of SPE & ACB Cases opined that it is not a fit case to grant bail and dismissed the petition.

