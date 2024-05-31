GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DSTO of Madhapur circle arrested in GST fraud denied bail in ACB court

Published - May 31, 2024 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The special court for ACB cases denied bail petition of Vemavarapu Venkata Ramana, the Deputy State Tax Officer (DSTO) of State Taxes, Madhapur-II circle in a GST fraud case.

After seven cases of GST frauds were reported on March 6 with the Central Crime Station (CCS) Hyderabad, Venkata Ramana was arrested on May 5. “Ramana connived with another officer and transferred the principal place of business of M/s Grow More Electric Vehicles from Madhapur-II circle to Nalgonda District without informing his superior officer. By transferring the place of business and by getting his associate to upload the documents, he got an amount of ₹2.86 lakh sanctioned,” said the officials.

Venkata Ramana approached the Principal Special Judge for Trial of SPE & ACB Cases in Hyderabad for regular bail. After hearing both sides, Mohd Afroz Akthar, Principal Special Judge for Trial of SPE & ACB Cases opined that it is not a fit case to grant bail and dismissed the petition.

