DST sanctions ₹70 lakh for Telangana University

December 21, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has sanctioned ₹70 lakh for the proposals sent by pharmaceutical chemistry department of Telangana University located at Nizamabad. According to Prof. Ravindra Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, the amount would be used for research activities in pharmaceutical chemistry department. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

