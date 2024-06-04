GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DSP’s skill in blacksmithing leaves villagers awestruck

Published - June 04, 2024 05:40 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Vemulawada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Nagendra Chary trying his hand at blacksmithing.

Vemulawada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Nagendra Chary trying his hand at blacksmithing.

Vemulawada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Nagendra Chary has earned wide appreciation from netizens for his penchant for traditional crafts, as a video showing him trying his hand at blacksmithing at a village in the blisteringly hot summer in May, now surfaced on social media.

In the video circulated on social media by some villagers, Mr. Chary can be seen sharpening an axe and moulding a metal object to make agricultural implements at a small hearth of a blacksmith set up by the roadside at Mallial village in Chandurthi mandal last month. It was during the election bandobust that Mr. Chary visited a blacksmith’s hearth in the village out of his passion for the traditional crafts. The ease with which he wielded the hammer and the blower at the hearth left the blacksmith as well as other villagers awestruck.

For Mr. Chary, who hails from an artisan community, a penchant for artistry came naturally.

“My father worked as a traditional goldsmith till his last breath in Kesamudram of the erstwhile Warangal district. He had left an indelible impact on us by pursuing the traditional occupation with diligence and great passion,” Mr Chary recalled. Hard work, perseverance, and above all craftsmanship goes into making agricultural implements for farmers, he noted, eulogising the services of the rural artisans.

