DSP, CI suspended for attack on official

Kagaznagar DSP P. Sambaiah and Kagaznagar Rural CI Venkateshwarlu were placed under suspension for failing to prevent the attack on forest officials and personnel at Sarasala village in Kagaznagar mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday. The two officers who were supposed to have protected the forest personnel discharging their duty were not present at the scene of offence, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the incident of attack on forest personnel especially a woman Forest Range Officer, drew condemnation from all quarters. Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao condemned the action of Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Koneru Krishna in strong terms.

While Mr. Rama Rao said a case has been booked and the accused arrested and observed that no one is above law in his message, Mr. Reddy asserted that such incidents will not be tolerated.

Action demanded

The strongest condemnation came from the Forest Range Officers Association, Adilabad Region. In a statement to The Hindu, president A. Appaiah, spokesman A. Geeraiah and others demanded imposing Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the accused and that they be barred from contesting elections in future.

The Association also demanded resignation of Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa owning moral responsibility for the dastardly action of his brother Koneru Krishna, the prime accused. Further, Mr. Appaiah demanded people at large to be guided by a sense of responsibility and hinder anyone seen felling forests illegally.

‘Order inquiry’

The Indian Forest Service Officers Association also condemned the incident. They demanded immediate action against those responsible.

Among others who condemned the incident were the Telangana Joint Action Committee of Employees and Teachers and Gazetted Officer and Workers in former undivided Adilabad district.

Govt criticised

In a press release the JAC demanded suitable action against the accused. JAC chairman S. Ashok and secretary A. Shyam Naik demanded that the government order an inquiry.

The Communist Party of India, Telangana State Council, condemned the attack on the forest official by ruling party leaders and demanded stringent action against them. The party criticised the government and said in the name of removing encroachments it was not proper to evict locals.