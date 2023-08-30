DSC notification issued to cheat aspirants, says Revanth

August 30, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has extended support to the candidates demanding mega DSC recruitment. Taking on X (formerly Twitter), the TPCC president said that this was not Mega DSC and instead ‘Daga’ (cheating) DSC aimed at elections. “There are 21,000 vacancies as per the data from Education department while Chief Minister himself announced that there are 13,000 vacancies. But notification was issued for only 5,000 posts. This is not Mega DCS but Daga DSC announced for elections,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy on X.

Referring to the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme commenced by AICC general secretary Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru, a promise being implemented by Karnataka government, Mr. Revanth Reddy said on X: “Hand is our symbol and we deliver (what we promise). Four out of the five promises made in Karnataka elections were implemented within 100 days of coming to power. We do not make false promises. We are committed and travel on the path of welfare. We are coming in Telangana too with commitment to implement promises,” said Mr Revanth Reddy in another X.

Taking on price reduction of gas cylinder price, Mr. Revanth Reddy ridiculed the Central government’s attitude as being similar to that of a thief’s generosity of giving back ₹200 after looting everything. He condemned the Modi government for increasing the gas price to ₹1,200 which was ₹410 during the Congress regime.

Many BJP and BRS leaders from Qutbullapur constituency joined the Congress party on Wednesday in the presence of Mr. Revanth Reddy. He called on the party ranks to move forward with the slogan ‘Tiragabadadam….Tarimikodadam’. “As soon as the Congress comes to power, the elderly, widows, disabled, beedi workers, single women, toddy tappers, weavers, AIDS victims, filaria and dialysis patients will be given a monthly pension of ₹4,000. About 2 lakh government job vacancies will be filled and a gas cylinder will be provided for ₹500. The government will bear medical expenses up to ₹5 lakh for the poor through Arogyasri,” he said.

