DSC exam will not be deferred, another notification soon: Bhatti

Published - July 14, 2024 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

In the wake of agitations for postponement of the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made it clear that the government would not defer it.

However, he said that another DSC notification, with around 6,000 jobs, would be issued soon, as the government was committed to addressing the unemployment issue and would offer quality education to poor students.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, he urged candidates, who applied for DSC exam, to prepare diligently for the exam, scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 5.

“We will fill 11,000 teacher vacancies through this exam. Another DSC notification will be released shortly, offering more opportunities considering the current shortage of teachers in government schools,” he said.

Criticising the previous government led by BRS, he noted that during their decade-long regime, they failed to conduct Group I and II, and DSC exams, leaving many jobless youths’ future in uncertainty.

“Since the Congress came to power in the State, significant steps have been taken to address the unemployment issue. Within three months of taking office, appointment letters were issued to 30,000 candidates. The recruitment process for an additional 13,321 government posts, including roles such as Gurukul PET, Assistant Engineers, Divisional Account Officers, Librarians, Junior Lecturers, and Medical Lab Assistants, is nearing completion,” he added.

The government has also expedited recruitment with the release of the job calendar. In September last year, the BRS-led government issued a DSC notification just before elections. Upon taking office, the current government rescheduled this notification, ultimately increasing the number of posts from 5,000 to 11,000,” he said.

The latest notification saw 2.79 lakh applications, with over 2 lakh candidates already downloading their hall tickets. A 24-hour Grievance Cell has been set up to address any issue faced by applicants, he said.

The Deputy CM assured the unemployed teachers that the government would continue issuing notifications to ensure their employment.

Additionally, 19,717 teachers have been promoted, and 34,000 teacher transfers have been conducted smoothly. Castigating BRS government for the paper leak of Group I exam, he said that Congress government successfully rescheduled and conducted Group I Prelims, in which 31,382 candidates were selected for Mains.

“The dates for Group I Mains have been finalised. Group-II exam, postponed thrice by the previous administration, will now be conducted in August, with 5,51,943 candidates vying for 800 posts. Our government has scheduled these exams for November,” he said.

