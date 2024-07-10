DSC exam row: 15 more detained in Osmania University

Close to 15 people, including students and party activists of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), were detained by the Osmania University (OU) police in Hyderabad on July 10 (Wednesday).

According to OU police inspector Rajender, only two of those detained were students; others were activists from various parties. The detained individuals were instigating the students to stage protests. About five members, who came from outside the university in the afternoon, were also detained, the official said.

The students’ union representatives to whom The Hindu spoke claimed that leaders of various students’ unions were detained from their hostel rooms early on Wednesday — before 9 a.m. — without prior intimation.

This comes a day after 20 members, including 10 students and 10 BRS activists, were detained on Tuesday after they staged a protest demanding that the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination be postponed.

“There is only 20 days gap between the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and the DSC examination. Aspirants have been worried about their preparation and are requesting the authorities to postpone the examination by three months. However, we have not heard from the university management or the government yet,” one of the student union leaders said seeking anonymity.

Meanwhile, videos of police stopping media persons from covering activities in the university are making the rounds on social media platforms. Commenting on this, the inspector said: “A few individuals were calling students out of the library in the afternoon. As soon as we got the alert, we went there and stopped them. We did not know if they were media persons or not.”