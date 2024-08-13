DSC 2024 key and response sheet released 

The Director of School Education, the agency conducting the District Selection Committee 2024 teacher recruitment test, on Tuesday released the key and response sheet of the online computer-based test conducted from July 18 to August 5.

The key can be accessed on www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in. Candidates are required to verify their response sheet with the key and can raise objections, if any, by 5 p.m. on August 20 on the same website.

The Director also noted that all corrections of wrong entries, regarding name, date of birth, gender, caste and other fields, and addition of TET scores, will be made based on written application along with documentary evidence. The same can be sent to the official mail: helpdesktsdsc2024@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on August 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.