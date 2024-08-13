ADVERTISEMENT

DSC 2024 key and response sheet released 

Published - August 13, 2024 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Corrections of wrong entries to be allowed till August 20, Director of School Education notified

The Hindu Bureau

The Director of School Education, the agency conducting the District Selection Committee 2024 teacher recruitment test, on Tuesday released the key and response sheet of the online computer-based test conducted from July 18 to August 5.

The key can be accessed on www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in. Candidates are required to verify their response sheet with the key and can raise objections, if any, by 5 p.m. on August 20 on the same website.

The Director also noted that all corrections of wrong entries, regarding name, date of birth, gender, caste and other fields, and addition of TET scores, will be made based on written application along with documentary evidence. The same can be sent to the official mail: helpdesktsdsc2024@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on August 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US