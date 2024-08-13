GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DSC 2024 key and response sheet released 

Corrections of wrong entries to be allowed till August 20, Director of School Education notified

Published - August 13, 2024 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Director of School Education, the agency conducting the District Selection Committee 2024 teacher recruitment test, on Tuesday released the key and response sheet of the online computer-based test conducted from July 18 to August 5.

The key can be accessed on www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in. Candidates are required to verify their response sheet with the key and can raise objections, if any, by 5 p.m. on August 20 on the same website.

The Director also noted that all corrections of wrong entries, regarding name, date of birth, gender, caste and other fields, and addition of TET scores, will be made based on written application along with documentary evidence. The same can be sent to the official mail: helpdesktsdsc2024@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on August 20.

