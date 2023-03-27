DS sons come up with own versions

March 27, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

High drama preceded the release of a letter signed by former BRS MP and ex-PCC chief D. Srinivas, who had re-joined the Congress on Sunday only to clarify that he was quitting due to ill health.

Dharmapuri Sanjay, son of former MP D. Srinivas, said that it was not true that his father had resigned from the Congress, which he had joined on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Sanjay said was quite good till afternoon and he do not know what happened after that.

“My father was in the Congress for several years. BJP tried to lure him into it’s fold but failed. Making rumors about him within 24 hours of his joining Congress was unfortunate,” said Mr. Sanjay adding that BJP responsible for these rumours.

‘No role’

In a related development, BJP MP and younger son of the former PCC chief D. Arvind said that he had no role in the resignation of his father from the Congress. “I had charted my own political career with the BJP and my father has been with the Congress for the last 40 years. I have no role in his decisions whatsoever,” he said and added that the manner in which he was taken into the Congress on Sunday was befitting to his stature.

He wondered if there was any any urgency for the Congress leaders to welcome him back into the party fold when they had tooth and nail opposed his re-entry since 2018. “When my father is not in a position to even walk, talk or does not remember what he speaks, why the haste in getting him back to the Congress,” he questioned and said it was unfortunate that knowing his health condition, politics took precedence over his condition.