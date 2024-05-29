ADVERTISEMENT

Dry weather to continue in Telangana till May 30

Published - May 29, 2024 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that dry weather is likely to prevail over Telangana until May 30 and that the maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2° C to 3° C during the next three days.

Temperatures over the past few days have been at a high just like how they were before the rains brought relief. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, the highest maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 44.8° C in Arli (Adilabad), followed by 44.3° C in Jambuga (Kumaram Bheem Asifabad), 43.6° C in Kubeer (Nirmal) and 43.4° C in Bichkunda (Kamareddy).

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, for the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 40° C and 28° C respectively. The IMD forecasted that the temperatures in the rest of the state will range between 41° C and 44° C until May 31.

