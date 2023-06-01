HamberMenu
Dry weather forecast for next two days across Telangana

While Tanur in Nirmal district was the hottest with 41.8° C, Gurrampode in Nalgonda district received 7 cm rainfall

June 01, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
With temperatures crossing 40° C across the State most people preferred staying indoors. The busy Public Main Road in Sangareddy wears a deserted look on Thursday.

With temperatures crossing 40° C across the State most people preferred staying indoors. The busy Public Main Road in Sangareddy wears a deserted look on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The rains are likely to hold up for the next few days as dry weather has been forecast for the next couple of days across Telangana.

TS Development Plannng Society (TSDPS) has said in its weather report on Thursday that Tanur in Nirmal was the hottest place at 41.8° C and wettest place was Gurrampode in Nalgonda district which had received 7 cm rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the highest maximum temperature has been recorded at Nalgonda 41.5° C and lowest minimum temperature at Patancheru 22.6° C. Hyderabad recorded 40.6° C and a minimum of 25.5° C and no large change can be expected in the weather till mid-week under partly cloudy sky.

Nizamabad 40.9° C, Bhadrachalam and Medak 40.8° C and Adilabad 40.3° C were other places where the day temperatures crossed 40° C. Rainfall occurred at isolated places with Bomraspeta in Vikarabad recording two cm rain and Hanswada (Mahabubnagar) 1 cm rain.

