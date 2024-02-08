GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dry weather forecast for next few days

February 08, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dry weather with the maximum temperatures between 33-36 degree Celsius and the minimum temperatures 18-21 degree Celsius  has been forecast for next few days. For the capital, it is going to be partly cloudy sky with haze and temperatures likely to be about 36 degrees during the day - which is four degrees above normal and 22 degree Celsius during the nights, two degrees above normal, for Thursday.

Across districts, the highest day temperatures recorded has been at Bijnepally in Nagarkurnool district with 38.4 degree Celsius and lowest minimum at Kohir in Sangareddy at 16.1 degree Celsius. Within the GHMC, the highest day temperatures recorded has been at Jubilee Hills with 38.4 degree Celsius and lowest minimum at Rajenderanagar at 17.6 degree Celsius, as per weather bulletins issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Wednesday.

