Dry run of second-stage lifting pumps of PRLIS soon

June 17, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The engineers of Irrigation Department in association with the work agencies are getting ready to conduct the dry-run of pump house at Teegalapalli in Nagarkurnool district, the second-stage pumping system as part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), to lift water into Veeranjaneya reservoir at Yedula in Wanaparthy district.

According to the authorities, works are in progress to lift 7.5 tmc ft water as part of the first phase of PRLIS permitted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to meet drinking water and industrial needs in 1,226 villages in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts as also Hyderabad City.

The pumping station is being equipped with nine pumps of 145 megawatt capacity each and another one as stand-by. Each pump would lift water for a height of 124 meters and would discharge 2,650 cusecs water.

Engineers of the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco) performed charging of the 400 kv sub-station established near the pump house on Friday. A special transmission line for 60 km has been erected from Dindi 400 kv sub-station to the one near pump house.

Chief Engineer of PRLIS at Nagarkurnool M.A. Hameed Khan stated that charging of the sub-station has cleared the path for conducting dry-run of the pump house soon. Chief Engineers of TS-Transco Sriram Naik and Latha Vinod, Superintending Engineers Vijaybhaskar Reddy and Manikya Rao, several executive and divisional engineers participated in the charging of the new transmission line.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy complimented the engineers for taking up charging of the new transmission line and the sub-station to facilitate dry-run of the pumps erected.

