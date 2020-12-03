Dry run of COVIN software begins in Telangana

HYDERABAD

03 December 2020 00:04 IST

Software used for planning, monitoring and supervision of immunizing people with vaccine against COVID

Telangana and Rajasthan have been selected for the dry run of COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (COVIN) software, which would be used for planning, monitoring and supervision of immunizing people with vaccine against COVID.

A vaccine for the infectious disease is not yet available in India. Telangana Health department officials said that the COVIN software would be put to use when a vaccine is rolled out.

Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that the software would be used to send message to a beneficiary about the location where they have to get immunized, time, and other details. A certificate would be issued after vaccination stating the same.

A three-member Central team had arrived in the State, two days ago, to conduct the dry run. Dr. Srinivasa Rao said that this helps to know the issues in the execution of the process and feedback would be sent to the Centre.

A list of beneficiaries in the State is being prepared now. The vaccine would be first administered to healthcare workers, front-line workers from other departments, people above 50 years of age, and people below 50 years with co-morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes.

In the State, the Urban Primary Health Centre at Boggulakunta is selected for the dry run. The staff there are being trained in using the software.

Dr. Srinivasa said that experts and scientific bodies have clearly stated that even after vaccine arrives, people have to continue taking precautions such as wearing masks and sanitising hands.

Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy explained that even after administering the vaccine, it takes some days to develop antibodies against the virus.