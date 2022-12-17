Dry ganja seized, three arrested in Sangareddy

December 17, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The excise police of Sangareddy arrested three persons and seized 1.8 kg of dry ganja and ₹5.5 lakh in cash from them.

Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise (Enforcement Medak Division) K.Raghuram said during a vehicle check at Toll Plaza Kamkole on NH-65, three persons from Rajasthan were proceeding to procure ganja packets for sale in Rajasthan.

The vehicle, along with ₹5.5 lakh in cash and a packet containing 1.8 kg of ganja, was seized. The accused were identified as Suresh Lal Kumhar, Dolat Ram and Narayan Lal Keer.