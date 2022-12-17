  1. EPaper
Dry ganja seized, three arrested in Sangareddy

December 17, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of Excise department Task Force with the three arrested in Sangareddy on Friday.

Officials of Excise department Task Force with the three arrested in Sangareddy on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

The excise police of Sangareddy arrested three persons and seized 1.8 kg of dry ganja and ₹5.5 lakh in cash from them.

Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise (Enforcement Medak Division) K.Raghuram said during a vehicle check at Toll Plaza Kamkole on NH-65, three persons from Rajasthan were proceeding to procure ganja packets for sale in Rajasthan.

The vehicle, along with ₹5.5 lakh in cash and a packet containing 1.8 kg of ganja, was seized. The accused were identified as Suresh Lal Kumhar, Dolat Ram and Narayan Lal Keer.

