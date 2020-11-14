Drunk youth drive away with police SUV, held

The damaged police SUV in Nalgonda on Friday.

NALGONDA

14 November 2020 00:11 IST

Accused were drinking at a public place

A youth in an inebriated condition drove off a police SUV and was later arrested, in an eventful late-night chase on Thursday.

Police reported that Miryalaguda Rural Inspector A. Ramesh Babu, who was returning home after monitoring work at paddy procurement, at around 11.30 p.m., stopped his SUV on seeing three shirtless youth sitting on the road and drinking.

When the driver got down with the lathi, the three reportedly threw stones and fled the spot near Edulaguda, leaving their two-wheeler behind. And while the driver rushed to one side, and Mr. Ramesh Babu was on the phone to alert a sub-inspector, one of the three persons started the SUV and raced away.

The drunk miscreant also rammed the stickered-police SUV into a car in the frenzy, while being chased by another police vehicle, and was finally caught at Allagadapa toll plaza. The notorious driver was identified as one Vamsi of Nereducherla.

He was a temporary driver to a police officer in the past. All the three, in their 20s, were booked under relevant charges, the police said.