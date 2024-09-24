Drunk man steals parked TGSRTC bus, detained

A drunk man created a flutter when he stole a stationary ‘Palle Velugu’ bus from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC)‘s bus depot in Nirmal town around Sunday (September 22, 2024) midnight. He drove the empty bus towards Kadthal village in an inebriated condition. Security personnel of the bus depot chased the bus on bikes. The bus came to an abrupt halt after hitting a road divider at Sofinagar, sources said. The locals detained the person after finding him drunk and handed him over to the security personnel, who reached the spot a short while later. The man in a drunken state identified himself as a native of Kini village in Maharashtra’s Nanded district. Acting on a complaint lodged by the bus depot’s security staff, the local police registered a case and took up the investigation.

