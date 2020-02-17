Drunk man drives away with TSRTC bus in Vikarabad

A drunk man started driving a TSRTC bus with more than 15 passengers on board when the driver and the conductor were taking a break at Tandur bus station in Vikarabad district on Sunday night.

Passengers grew suspicious after noticing that the bus to Karankot, 15 km from Tandur, started the journey without a conductor and raised an alarm. “The man started driving fast and abandoned the bus 3 km away from the bus station and fled,” Tandur police said, adding that based on a complaint lodged by depot manager a case was registered and a probe is on to nab the accused.

According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 p.m. A drunk man boarded the parked vehicle and started driving it when the designated driver and conductor went to attend nature’s call.

“Passengers were not injured as the accused did not ram the bus into any vehicle. We are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify and nab the accused,” the investigators said.