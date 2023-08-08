Drunk man booked for assaulting and stripping woman

August 08, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 23-year-old woman was assaulted and stripped naked by a drunk man following a scuffle on a road in Balaji Nagar area of Jawahar Nagar on Sunday night.

Police said that Pedda Maraiah, 35, a stone-cutter by profession, was walking with his mother, Nagamma, when the woman slapped him for touching her inappropriately.

On Sunday, at around 8:30 p.m., while the woman, a private employee who resides in Balajinagar, was walking back home, Maraiah, who was heavily inebriated, allegedly touched her inappropriately. The woman meanwhile slapped him.

“This was followed by a scuffle between the woman and Maraiah, who was joined by his mother. During the argument, he started slapping her and stripped her naked on the road,” said the police, adding that his mother warned the locals to back off while they tried to intervene.

“The locals managed to rescue her and shifted her to a hospital. Following a complaint, we have booked cases against Maraiah and Nagamma under sections 354, 354(b), 323 and 506 of the IPC,” added the police.

