ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk man booked for assaulting and stripping woman

August 08, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old woman was assaulted and stripped naked by a drunk man following a scuffle on a road in Balaji Nagar area of Jawahar Nagar on Sunday night.

Police said that Pedda Maraiah, 35, a stone-cutter by profession, was walking with his mother, Nagamma, when the woman slapped him for touching her inappropriately.

On Sunday, at around 8:30 p.m., while the woman, a private employee who resides in Balajinagar, was walking back home, Maraiah, who was heavily inebriated, allegedly touched her inappropriately. The woman meanwhile slapped him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was followed by a scuffle between the woman and Maraiah, who was joined by his mother. During the argument, he started slapping her and stripped her naked on the road,” said the police, adding that his mother warned the locals to back off while they tried to intervene.

“The locals managed to rescue her and shifted her to a hospital. Following a complaint, we have booked cases against Maraiah and Nagamma under sections 354, 354(b), 323 and 506 of the IPC,” added the police. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US