HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drunk man booked for assaulting and stripping woman

August 08, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old woman was assaulted and stripped naked by a drunk man following a scuffle on a road in Balaji Nagar area of Jawahar Nagar on Sunday night.

Police said that Pedda Maraiah, 35, a stone-cutter by profession, was walking with his mother, Nagamma, when the woman slapped him for touching her inappropriately.

On Sunday, at around 8:30 p.m., while the woman, a private employee who resides in Balajinagar, was walking back home, Maraiah, who was heavily inebriated, allegedly touched her inappropriately. The woman meanwhile slapped him.

“This was followed by a scuffle between the woman and Maraiah, who was joined by his mother. During the argument, he started slapping her and stripped her naked on the road,” said the police, adding that his mother warned the locals to back off while they tried to intervene.

“The locals managed to rescue her and shifted her to a hospital. Following a complaint, we have booked cases against Maraiah and Nagamma under sections 354, 354(b), 323 and 506 of the IPC,” added the police. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.