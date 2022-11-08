Drunk man beats toddler to death 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 08, 2022 22:02 IST

A man who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol allegedly beat his two-year-old son to death at JJ Nagar in Neredmet police limits late on Monday.

According to information, Sudhakar, an apartment watchman, was in an inebriated condition and got into a quarrel with his wife. He was further angered that the boy cried continuously.

The toddler, full of injuries on his face and body, was found bleeding and in unconscious state when the woman got back to the room a few minutes later.

It was said that Sudhakar was addicted to alcohol and his behaviour has been unpredictable for the past few months. The police have registered a case.

