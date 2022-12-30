Drunk driving tests and closed flyovers: police issue advisory for New Year’s Eve 

December 30, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police have issued guidelines for motorists and notified about road use restrictions in view of the New Year’s Eve on Saturday.

The police will also take up extensive drives to check violations such as drunk driving, rash and negligent driving, over speeding, triple riding and other violations, for safe and smooth conduct of the event.

According to Hyderabad city police, restrictions will be in place in the surrounding routes of Hussainsagar lake on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Traffic will not be allowed on NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Flyovers in the city police limits, except Begumpet and Langar House, too will be closed. And private buses, trucks and heavy vehicles will not be allowed till 2 a.m. on Sunday.

In Rachakonda police limits, the Outer Ring Road will be closed for light motor vehicles and passenger vehicles from 11 p.m. on Saturday till 2 a.m. on Sunday. The regulation does not apply to medium and heavy vehicles, and for passengers travelling to the airport on production of travel tickets.

Light motor vehicles and two-wheelers will not be allowed to use flyovers at Nagole, Kamineni, LB Nagar from 10 p.m. onwards.

In Cyberabad police limits, the Nehru Outer Ring Road and the PVNR Expressway will be closed for light motor vehicles between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Vehicles bound for airport are exempted from the rule.

Flyovers that will remain totally closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. are: Shilpa Layout flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Biodiversity flyovers 1 and 2, Shaikpet flyover, Mind Space flyover, Road No.45 flyover, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Cyber tower flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU flyover, Khaithlapur flyover and Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover at Balanagar.