Drunk driving: Six-year-old killed, nine others wounded after SUV rams barrier on ORR

A six-year-old boy died and eight other of his family were injured when an SUV driven by a drunk man lost control and hit the crash barrier before turning turtle on the Nehru Outer Ring Road near Shamshabad here on Tuesday night. They are the residents of Chevulapally near Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district.

The family was returning to Chevulapally from a pilgrimage to Yadadri (Yadagitigutta), around 60 km from Hyderabad city.

While the victim, Akhil Babu, son of Shanker died on the spot in the fatal crash, his seven-year-old cousin Akshitha is battling for life at Osmania General Hospital.

When the vehicle reached Kothwalguda ORR, between TSPA and Shamshabad, the car driver lost control on the wheel of the over-speeding vehicle and rammed the crash barriers. The ill-fated vehicles rolled over and came to a halt after it turned upside down, RGI Airport inspector P. Vijay Kumar said.

He said that the victims were rushed to OGH for treatment and the SUV was moved away from the carriageway using a crane.

The breath analysis to examine drunk driving revealed that the car’s owner-cum-driver Ramesh (32) was under the influence of alcohol. When examined his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 231 per 100 ml of blood. The permissible BAC limit as per the Motor Vehicles Act is 30 mg per 100 ml.

The victims hired Ramesh’s vehicle for ₹ 4,500 for Yadagirigutta from their village, Mr. Kumar said.

Other injured are Radha (37), Nandini (5), Ramdas (50), Akhil’s father Shankar (35), Nandu Kumar (3), Amrutha(30) and Kamala.