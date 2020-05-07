Drunk driving claims 2 lives

Two persons, including a techie, were killed and four of their friends injured when a car driven by an allegedly drunk youth lost control and veered off into an agriculture field at Shankarpally village in Rangareddy district on Wednesday evening.

Police said the accident took place around 5 p.m. between Shankarpally and Pashamylaram. While death was instant for G Niranjan (32), a techie, and K Kiran (32) succumbed to injuries while he was being shifted to the hospital.

T Satish Reddy, who was behind wheels, and three others, B Rajashekar, Sharat Chandra and C Srikanth, escaped with minor injuries.

Shankarpally inspector Gopinath Gopu said the victims, all friends, bought liquor from a wine shop at Fathenagar near Shankarpally and consumed it. While three of them started journey from Sangareddy, they picked up three others from Singapur village.

According to police, the accident took place when Reddy, who was driving the car at a high speed, failed to negotiate a curve and veered into a roadside agriculture field.

Woman ends life

A newly married woman was found dead outside her apartment building in Raghavendra Nagar Colony in Kondapur here on Wednesday.

The victim, Sesha Santosha Kumari (25), committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her five-storey apartment building around 6 p.m. due to alleged harassment from her husband and in-laws, Gachibowli police said.

“Her parents alleged that Kumari resorted to the extreme step as she was unable to bear harassment from her husband and his parents and could not go to their place due to lockdown,” police said.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)