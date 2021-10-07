Drunk constable suspended

When locals roughed up the rape suspect Narayana (50) and dragged him to the town police station on Wednesday night, instead of cooperating with the victim's family, constable Srinivas under the influence of alcohol passed derogatory comments on them and asked them to ‘go away’. He was accused of not responding properly to the two-and-half-year-old rape victim’s family.

A large crowd was seen outside the police station. Sources in the department confirmed that on Wednesday night, Srinivas had attended duties in a state of intoxication. The constable was suspected by Nirmal SP Ch. Praveen Kumar on Thursday.