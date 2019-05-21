‘Drunk’ attendants assault NIMS doctor

A senior medical officer working at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was allegedly assaulted by four attendants of a patient early on Monday morning.

Medical officer Dr. K. Anvesh said at a press conference on Monday afternoon that he was on night duty at the emergency ward on Sunday. A patient called C. Nikhil was admitted there around 4.30 a.m. He said that the patient received head injuries in a drunk driving accident case.

Silent for safety

“The four people who accompanied the patient were drunk and started shouting right from the entrance. They were even rude to the doctors. Initially, I escaped. But, a little later, all four of them held me by the neck and dragged me outside. The security personnel present there were helpless. Since my safety was important, I remained silent even as they assaulted me,” Dr. Anvesh said, adding that the attendants assaulted him as their egos were hurt.

In a video, one of the attendants was seen arguing with Dr. Anvesh though security guards were trying to stop him from moving closer to him.

He added that two patients were in coma when the incident took place and that was explained to the attendants, but to no avail.

He said that despite the commotion, the doctors and the staff treated Nikhil, who regained consciousness after over two hours.

Cases registered

A duty resident doctor, Dr. Anees Fathima, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the attendants manhandled Dr. Anvesh and abused the hospital staff. Based on the complaint, cases were registered under Indian Penal Code Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) read with Section 32, said Panjagutta sub-inspector D. Nagaraju.

Later on Monday, NIMS Resident Doctors’ Association members staged a protest against the alleged attack.

A member of the association, Dr. Srinivas, demanded strict punishment for the accused attendants.

This is the second such assault on NIMS doctors in the past three months. On March 1, a medical graduate at the institute was attacked by a patient’s attendants.