Drugs worth ₹ 468 crore incinerated by Customs staff

October 10, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Customs Commissionerate on Tuesday destroyed about 216.69 kg narcotic substances that were seized at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The substance, according to officials, was worth about ₹468.02 crore.

The total substances include heroin (27.91 kg), Mephedrone (136.28 kg) and ganja (52.50 kg). They were, according to officials, seized from passengers hailing from Nigeria, Benin, Tanzania, South Africa, and India. The destroyed substances also include 40 lakh smuggled cigarette sticks.

The incineration process was taken up at Hyderabad Waste Management Project at Dundigal village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

