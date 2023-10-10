HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drugs worth ₹ 468 crore incinerated by Customs staff

October 10, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Customs Commissionerate on Tuesday destroyed about 216.69 kg narcotic substances that were seized at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The substance, according to officials, was worth about ₹468.02 crore.

The total substances include heroin (27.91 kg), Mephedrone (136.28 kg) and ganja (52.50 kg). They were, according to officials, seized from passengers hailing from Nigeria, Benin, Tanzania, South Africa, and India. The destroyed substances also include 40 lakh smuggled cigarette sticks.

The incineration process was taken up at Hyderabad Waste Management Project at Dundigal village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.